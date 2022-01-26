Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of WES stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.