Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.72

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 22697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

