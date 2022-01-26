Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY22 guidance to $27.00-27.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,366. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.55. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.