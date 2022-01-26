Whiteheart Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,324.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $333.41 or 0.00873218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $69,324.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

