William Blair Comments on Potbelly Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.49. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Potbelly by 27.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $290,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $3,716,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Adam Noyes bought 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Near bought 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.