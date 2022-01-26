William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

