William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77.
In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
