William E. Rote Sells 1,875 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 666,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,348. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.