Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $218,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $231.56. 51,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,540. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.17 and its 200 day moving average is $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

