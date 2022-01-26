Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Westport Asset Management Inc.

Westport Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,778 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 7.8% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westport Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Evercore ISI started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.84.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $231.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.