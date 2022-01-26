WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:AGZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ AGZD opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67.

