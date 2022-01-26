WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ DGRW opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.