WMS Partners LLC Buys 1,970 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 97.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a market cap of $635.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

