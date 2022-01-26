WMS Partners LLC Has $378,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.