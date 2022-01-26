WMS Partners LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

