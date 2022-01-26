WMS Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

QSR opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

