WMS Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.