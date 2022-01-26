WMS Partners LLC Sells 95 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.