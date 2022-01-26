Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce sales of $590.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $603.90 million. Woodward reported sales of $537.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

