World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $14.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.94. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $110.92 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

