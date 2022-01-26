World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

Shares of WRLD traded down $17.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.27. 4,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,719. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $110.92 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.