World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $16.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average of $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $118.83 and a 52-week high of $265.75.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

