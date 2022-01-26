WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

