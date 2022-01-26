WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. 1,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,005. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

