Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 177.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 667,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,203,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.