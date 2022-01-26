Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 460,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

