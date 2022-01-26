Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 150,729 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at $13,517,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

