Yarra Square Partners LP Acquires 1,100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 4.8% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.07. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

