YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $3.03 million and $183,512.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.82 or 0.06661934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.64 or 0.99745649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049024 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

