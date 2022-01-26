Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of DEI opened at $31.45 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

