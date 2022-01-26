Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 777.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $4,007,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

