Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post sales of $344.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 1,724,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,720. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 41,611 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

