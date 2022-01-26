Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post sales of $1.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

