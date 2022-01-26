Zacks: Analysts Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.56. AerCap reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AerCap.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in AerCap by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 61,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 147,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AER traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. 50,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $71.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.