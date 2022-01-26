Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. 8,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,530. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.16.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

