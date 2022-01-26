Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 716.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 165.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 163.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 127,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 15.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 556,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 275,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.