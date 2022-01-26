Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 7,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,663. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.