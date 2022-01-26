Zacks: Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.50. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 163,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.