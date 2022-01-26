Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.13. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $14.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

NYSE LII traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.55. 2,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.95. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $268.74 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,604 shares of company stock worth $3,104,163 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

