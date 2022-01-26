Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report $73.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 million to $161.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $68.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $542.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

