Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

