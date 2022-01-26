Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ETTX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 62,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,880. The company has a market cap of $77.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

