Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.83. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.