Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $5.43 EPS

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.55. KLA posted earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $21.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.88 to $21.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $23.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $20.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.11. 1,780,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,854. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.40 and a 200 day moving average of $369.27. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

