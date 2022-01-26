Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.81). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,774. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.2% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 984,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,630. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

