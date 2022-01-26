Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report $347.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.31 million and the lowest is $345.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $336.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $257.90.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

