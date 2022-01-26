Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post $53.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.18 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $208.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. 31,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,429. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $663.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.