Zacks: Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report $12.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $6.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 213,773 shares of company stock worth $529,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.