Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The 4Less Group Inc. provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get 4 Less Group alerts:

4 Less Group stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. 4 Less Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4 Less Group (FLES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4 Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4 Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.