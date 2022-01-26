Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Hold

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE:GSL opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.79. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1,055.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

