Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:LGO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $519.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.44. Largo Resources has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Largo Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Largo Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Largo Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.